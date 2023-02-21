A Nigerian bride has called off her wedding because her fiance asked her to contribute financially to the wedding

The man had asked his bride-to-be to make any little financial contribution she can to the wedding

The lady however refused to contribute to the wedding and immediately called it off just one week to the Dday

Weddings are beautiful, but sometimes, the financial strain can certainly take a toll on all parties involved.

A story by a Twitter user with the handle @dexterouz11 has caught the attention of many who were intrigued by the situation.

Bride-to-be cancels wedding Photo Credit: Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

A man had apparently asked his bride-to-be to make some contributions to their wedding coming up in one week.

The groom asked for any little financial help the bride could assist with for the wedding, even if it was just drinks.

The bride refused to contribute anything to the wedding and apparently called it off a week to the date of the wedding.

The post read:

"This is a very serious and important issue ooo. So this babe called off her wedding one week to the time because her fiance asked her to contribute anything she can to the wedding. He said she should pay for anything even drinks. She say she no marry again."

See tweet below:

Bride-to-be cancels wedding, says lover is in debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady called off her wedding just one day before the scheduled date, after finding out a hidden fact about her husband-to-be.

The young woman had no idea that her lover was in debt until a lady came to visit. The lady handed him a letter which he quickly hid from his fiancee, not knowing that she was around the corner.

The curious bride-to-be searched for the letter and discovered that he was in debt, and the bank was ready to take over his properties.

Source: Legit.ng