A Nigerian lady has cancelled her wedding after finding out that her husband-to-be was in debts

The lady had bumped into her lover receiving a letter at home from a lady whom she had never met before

After investigating the letter, the lady subsequently found out that her lover was in debts

A Nigerian lady called off her wedding just one day before the scheduled date, after finding out a hidden fact about her husband.

The young woman had no idea that her husband was in debt until a lady came to visit.

Lady cancels wedding on wedding eve

The lady handed him a letter which he quickly hid from his fiancee, not knowing that she was around the corner.

The curious bride-to-be searched for the letter and discovered that he was in debt, and the bank was ready to take over his properties.

Dexterouz11 who shared the story via Twitter said:

"My neighbour's friend cancelled wedding on wedding eve after she found out the man had secret debts that can wreck family. He didn't tell her.

"A night b4 their wedding, a woman visited and she saw her giving he husband a letter. He hid the letter from her but she checked it out of curiosity because she think say na love letter.

"She found out the lady was a banker and it was a letter to carry his properties since he can't pay bank loan. She say she no marry again."

Lady cancels wedding 3 days to event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a media personality, Amanda Chisom, has shared a screenshot of a lady's tweet who called off her marriage three days to the D-Day.

In the tweet, the lady said that her fiance was always telling her that his money was in a fixed deposit. Despite the lady's numerous requests, the man said that he would refund whatever is spent on the wedding. She eventually called off the wedding on the advice of a marriage counsellor.

Reacting to the lady's decision, Amanda said: "Person wey no get shishi, living from hand to mouth, no car, no good house but his money is in fixed deposit. Shows foolishness of the highest order that can be sezually transmitted and genetically emitted."

