A lady who got pregnant and also failed exams at the university broke the news to her mother in a creative way

The undergraduate took her mother to a nice restaurant and told her that she had been three months pregnant

Heartbroken about the new development, the mother has refused to eat and talk to her undergraduate daughter

A young lady who failed her exams and also got pregnant devised a great way to tell her mother without making her feel so bad.

She (@hlastothedyan) took her mother on a date to a nice restaurant without the woman suspecting anything. The mum only thought the lady was a nice daughter.

A mother refused to eat after learning her daughter failed exams. Photo source: @hlastothedyan

Source: TikTok

Mother heartbroken over daughter's pregnancy

In another clip, she showed how sad the woman looked, sulking on the bed after she told her she was already three months pregnant.

The mother ceased talking to her as she stayed in bed, covered in her blanket. When the lady offered the woman coffee, she refused the cup.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sindz said:

"Con(gratulations/condolences)."

Lungwamie said:

"Aaaaah my sister you should've saved the money for the coming baby."

lehlohonolopharoe said:

"I really am so grateful that both my mom and my dad were understanding when I failed my modules. And now I have 2 degrees."

justman said:

"Going through a similar issue….except the pregnancy part."

Koketso asked:

"How did that go?"

The lady replied:

"She hasn’t ate."

Hlumelo Athembile805 said:

"All the best and may the lord be with you coz ayy."

user7812376010418 said:

"Ahhhh my sista, it's not make sure."

Kay-2012 said:

"She looks like she was crying."

Khali said:

"She knows that when being a mother you sacrifice your life for someone else and it’s also not easy financially , that’s why she’s angry."

The lady replied:

"I should’ve not kept the baby, but you know blessed are blessings. I will make sure I make no further mistakes."

Jimjoo_jil said:

"You both are going to be okay, please don't give up on your studies."

Source: Legit.ng