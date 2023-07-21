A hilarious TikTok video showed how a DJ pranked his guests with a lion roar at a party

The guests were so startled by the realistic sound that they thought there was an actual lion nearby

They soon realised it was just the DJ having some fun and applauded his clever trick

A funny video on TikTok has captured the moment a DJ fooled his party guests with a realistic lion roar.

The video showed a group of people sitting at a table, enjoying their drinks and snacks, when suddenly a loud roar echoed through the speakers.

DJ plays funny lion sound

The guests were so shocked by the sound that they jumped from their seats, looking around in fear and confusion.

They wondered if there was a wild lion on the loose, ready to pounce on them.

However, they soon discovered that it was just the DJ playing a prank on them.

He smiled and waved at them from his booth, revealing his clever joke.

The guests laughed and cheered for his witty stunt, appreciating his sense of humour.

Find the video about the funny DJ and the scene

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the DJ and his funny moment:

@LerryboyPrez reacted:

"The lady with green dress."

@justynka1012 said:

"The more you watch, it gets funnier."

@User4102221116282 wrote:

"That woke everyone up. The dude that was like."

@Danielle commented:

"They did not feel good after that."

@Kathlène also commented:

"Everyone started to levitate."

