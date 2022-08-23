An amazing video of a blind man who works as a disc jockey (DJ) has stunned many people online

Despite his condition, Udochi Samuel is vast with technology and can also operate a phone and computer very well

Udochi said he refused to let his blindness chase his dreams of becoming a renowned disc jockey in the future

Udochi Samuel Ndu, a blind disc jockey (DJ) professionally known as DJ Captain UD has narrated his inspiring story.

Udochi works as a DJ in Lagos state, and although he is blind, he has amazed people with his works.

Blind DJ stuns many Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Facebook

According to Udochi, some people do not believe he is blind after seeing him perform occasionally.

Udochi speaks about his disability

Recounting how he got blind, Udochi said he developed a cataract at a very young age. He was taken to a hospital when he was six, and his eyes were operated on.

Sadly, the blindness returned, and doctors said they could no longer do anything to help him. Against all odds, Udochi kept pushing through to carve a niche in entertainment because, according to him, he has always loved anything relating to entertainment since he was young.

People have expressed their love for the blind DJ and how his story inspired them. A video shared by BBC Pidgin showed him beside his DJ tools and performing his 'magic' to the amazement of viewers.

Nigerians applaud Udochi

Unclebrite Base said:

"Don't wait for things to get easier, simplier and better. Life will always be complicated. Learn to be happy right now. Otherwise you will run out of time."

Worleh Akin stated:

"Well-done man. Jah bless your hustle. What a motivation."

Robinson Savior reacted:

"Wow wonderful God will do wht man can not do in ur life Amen."

Blu Flames commented:

"Bravo my comrade, see you at the top fam."

Ugo Solomon stated:

"You're blessed already maazi udochi."

Kele Orji noted:

"May God guide and protect you always."

Itimi Igho wrote:

"God bless and Increase you. You are a Light, keep shining."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng