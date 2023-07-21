Popular Media personality Nedu Wazobia made shocking claims about choir girls and their pretentious behaviour

Nedu highlighted that sometimes female choristers are not as godly as they present themselves to be and shared his personal experience with one

His recent assertions were revealed on the Naija FM "Across the Bridge" programme, and the male choristers were not left out

Popular media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, best known as Nedu Wazobia, has expressed opposition to female choir members.

Nedu asserted that women in the choir are promiscuous and not really as decent as they tend to be.

Nedu Wazobia warns netizens about choir girls Credit: @neduofficial

Source: Instagram

This was made known during a discussion on Naija FM's "Across the Bridge" programme.

He described his encounter with a choir member he mistook for a virgin.

The contentious podcaster narrated how his friend had warned him against dating a choir girl because of what she had been doing in the church, especially during their special night programmes.

"I said I want to engage the girl. He said why? He said he gave me the girl to 'chop'.

"I said no, the girl is a virgin. He shouted, 'Which virgin?' He said sometimes when they are at all-night rehearsals, they will be on stage. The girl has a guy that comes through the back. He said they will be at the back.

"Sometimes they will hear moaning sounds. When he goes nearer, he would hear the same moaning sound, but much louder. Is that one a virgin?

"My brother, fear every girl wey dey choir. But some are very, very wonderful."

When asked by one of the hosts if only sisters should be feared, he replied:

"Brothers are the worst."

See his video below

