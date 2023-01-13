A beautiful little girl who went viral after praying with her family years ago on a hospital bed has turned 11 years of age

Kinnady Jolee Devine was battling the deadly bacterial meningitis infection affecting her brain and spinal cord in 2016

In the emotional video, her parents, Rachel and Levi Devine, broke down in tears as they watched their daughter struggle to live

A little girl, Kinnady Jolee Devine, who was battling the deadly bacterial meningitis infection in 2016, has been living a healthy life after her video went viral.

Kinnady Jolee Devine made the rounds about seven years ago after she was seen praying with her family on the hospital bed.

At just six, the little girl was battling bacterial meningitis infection affecting her brain and spinal cord.

Her parents however put on a brave face and gave Kinnady all their love and strength, as they asked family and friends to pray for her.

The girl's mother, Rachel filmed Kinnady after she underwent a painful and frightening medical procedure. The clip shows Kinnady dozing off for a few seconds and then praying after she wakes up. She also asked her parents to pray with her in the video.

Following the prayers, she was seen appreciating her parents and said, “It’s good to say prayers. I love God and I love Jesus and live with Him!”

Soon after that, Kinnady started recovering and soon was sent home. She has been living a healthy life since then and recently in August 2020, she celebrated her 10th birthday.

On January 12, Rachel posted on Kinnady’s Facebook account to thank God for all that He has done for her daughter and the family.

“4 years ago, Kinnady Devine was blessed by the good Guy above to continue to be on this here earth. I thank Him every single day for her,” she wrote.

