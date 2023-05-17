"When Slay Queen Decides to Marry": Pregnant Lady Dances With Man During Party, Sweet Video Goes Viral
- A beautiful pregnant woman took dancing to the next level when she paired with a man during a party
- The woman held hands and danced with the man, but it is not clear if he was her husband or if it was their wedding
- TikTok users have fallen in love with the amazing dance steps displayed by the pregnant woman
A beautiful pregnant woman who danced with a man during a party has gone viral on TikTok.
The woman displayed amazing energy that has wowed dance lovers on the video-sharing platform.
In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the woman was wearing a black gown which hugged her body in an amazing way.
Pregnant woman in high heels dances with man
The gown had crystal-like stones on it, and it shone like a million stars as the woman danced under the bright light.
She and the man held hands and displayed romantic dance steps as if they were a couple. They danced in a hall beautifully decorated to suit the party.
People who noticed the woman's baby bump praised her for her energy after the video went viral on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users as pregnant lady displays dance steps
@Hermosa makeup said:
"If you get her pregnant she will calm down."
@Mama Boys
"Is she pregnant?"
@Fortunate shine reacted:
"Pregnant with such moves is my goal."
@user3060684679316 said:
"Woow he is dangerous."
@belding Khaonjeri said:
"She got move's... enjoy babe girl."
@kimposhy Tz said:
"Do not give alcohol to pregnant women."
@diuclara commented:
"The future mother because of her quality."
@West said:
"When slay decides to marry. She means it."
@user2153068605929 said:
"And when this child is born it will be female."
@lucky said:
"When I'm pregnant, I don't like to see heels, I walk with bare feet."
