A beautiful pregnant woman took dancing to the next level when she paired with a man during a party

The woman held hands and danced with the man, but it is not clear if he was her husband or if it was their wedding

TikTok users have fallen in love with the amazing dance steps displayed by the pregnant woman

A beautiful pregnant woman who danced with a man during a party has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman displayed amazing energy that has wowed dance lovers on the video-sharing platform.

The pregnant woman displayed accurate dance steps. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_gallery_studios.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the woman was wearing a black gown which hugged her body in an amazing way.

Pregnant woman in high heels dances with man

The gown had crystal-like stones on it, and it shone like a million stars as the woman danced under the bright light.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She and the man held hands and displayed romantic dance steps as if they were a couple. They danced in a hall beautifully decorated to suit the party.

People who noticed the woman's baby bump praised her for her energy after the video went viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as pregnant lady displays dance steps

@Hermosa makeup said:

"If you get her pregnant she will calm down."

@Mama Boys

"Is she pregnant?"

@Fortunate shine reacted:

"Pregnant with such moves is my goal."

@user3060684679316 said:

"Woow he is dangerous."

@belding Khaonjeri said:

"She got move's... enjoy babe girl."

@kimposhy Tz said:

"Do not give alcohol to pregnant women."

@diuclara commented:

"The future mother because of her quality."

@West said:

"When slay decides to marry. She means it."

@user2153068605929 said:

"And when this child is born it will be female."

@lucky said:

"When I'm pregnant, I don't like to see heels, I walk with bare feet."

Video of a lady who shook her waist like Shakira

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady danced and whined her waist during her wedding.

She performed a sweet traditional dance, and many guests stood still to watch her.

When the video was posted on TikTok, many people likened the lady popular singer, Shakira.

Source: Legit.ng