A Nigerian man went blind temporarily while attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest crying period

The young man opened up on how he had to re-strategise after developing a swollen face and puffy eyes

His cry-a-thon experience sparked mixed reactions on social media as people criticised him for attempting such a record

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tembu Ebere, a Nigerian man, who attempted a cry-a-thon, has confirmed that he went blind temporarily in the course of his record-breaking attempt.

The man, who has a Cameroonian heritage, went viral several days ago after he began a 100-hour crying marathon to break the Guinness World Record for wailing.

Ebere said he went blind for 45 minutes. Photo Credit: @237_towncryer

Source: TikTok

Speaking with The BBC, Ebere said he had to change his strategy after experiencing some health issues.

According to him, he experienced headaches, had a swollen face and puffy eyes as well as went temporarily blind for 45 minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I had to re-strategise and reduce my wailing," he said.

People react to Tembu Ebere's experience

@NELLYFNK1 said:

"That one concern am. Na make nobody say make I contribute money for any nonsense."

@Tiana_kriss said:

"Lmao same person that said Nigerians should leave GWR alone before they tear it."

@OLAMIDE266 said:

"I thought the guy was joking when he started this nonsens# ooooo. Tho I no believe say he don go bli-nd shai."

@IamDynamicV said:

"In the bid to break a record , he ended up creating another record ! “First man to go blind while attempting to break a world record.”

@ghostinnerroc said:

"He wants to win two awards at the same time?

"-longest cry time.

"-first man to go blind while crying."

@Ifeanyiwills said:

"Why will a matured man of about 43 years old embark on such a time wasting activities?

"I can't just fathom."

@Irunnia_ said:

"This is an eye opening experience for him. I hope he disembarks from this f00lishness."

Man tearfully begs Nigerians to stop attempting Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had tearfully begged Nigerians over the surge in record-breaking attempts.

In a TikTok video, the content creator, who attempted a crying marathon, expressed concern that Nigerians would tear the book.

According to him, since Nigerians learnt about Guinness World Records, the body has not remained the same.

He made reference to South Africa's Amapiano music concept which he said Nigerians bastardised after getting wind of it.

Source: Legit.ng