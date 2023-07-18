A teacher has shared the exam sheet of a pupil who scored zero in a recent examination which was taken at school

In the photo which the teacher shared, the child was asked to explain the word 'marriage' and what it entails

However, the child kept on beating around the bush in his answer to the question and this infuriated the teacher

Social media users are reacting to a pupil's answer to an exam question asked by a teacher.

The pupil however gave a very long explanation which didn't meet the expectation of his teacher.

Teacher scores pupil zero in exam

The teacher simply asked:

“What is marriage?”

The pupil replied:

"Marriage is when a woman leaves her parents and meets a man who is being disturbed by his parents to get married".

He added:

“Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her "you are big woman now. We can't feed you again. Better go And find a man who will start feeding you.

"And the girl meet with a man whose parents shout at him to marry. please you are now a big man. Both of them test themselves and become happy. Then agree to live together, and start doing nonsense to have children.”

However, the furious teacher scored the pupil zero and asked the student to come over to his office.

Netizens react as teacher scores pupil 0 in exams

Reacting to the post, some netizens claimed that the pupil's answer to the question was correct and is today’s reality.

@JethroMonareng reacted:

“To start with, why do you ask a Minor an Adult question? The question is more of a higher level in the mind of a minor. Maybe the question should have been, "What is your understanding of Marriage?" Then the narrative would have succeeded. I give 5/10 thereafter.”

@mahlo matshe commented:

“I think the teacher who marked the question was a lady otherwise a male teacher will give 8/10. The problem will only be language.”

@abeltoink reacted:

“Student is Correct. The Answer has always been Reality based, why should it be scored on a Romanised version. The F is for understood Fully & Finally Figured.”

@RonnyMhlanga reacted:

“For me is the feeding part. Now it makes sense why women demand to be supported financially. Little kid broke it down for me.”

@russiancyger reacted:

“This guy is a genius correct and perfect explanation.”

@Nsindis035 said:

“But what is on the script is correct.”

@me_ne_14 reacted:

“True but rude.”

