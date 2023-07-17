The internet offers many opportunities for anyone who wants to earn some extra cash or start a business from home.

Whether you have a skill, a passion, or just some spare time, you can find a way to make money online in Nigeria in 2023.

Legit.ng compiles five awesome ways to do it:

1. Content creation

If you love writing and have a basic knowledge of technical content design, you can start creating content for platforms and make money from them.

You can use platforms like Fiverr, which allows you to pitch for content and get paid after completing the work.

2. Sell designs and creatives online

If you have some basic design experience, you can sell your designs and creatives online to customers who need them.

You can use platforms like Printivo Online Store, which allows you to upload and sell your designs for print products such as flyers, business cards, t-shirts, etc.

You get paid 15% of the value of the design each time someone uses it or orders a print with it.

3. List on property websites

If you know of any property available for rent or sale in your area, you can earn a quick agency fee by listing it on property websites such as Tolet, Jumia House or Private Property.

All you have to do is to register as an agent and post the details of the property.

You get paid when someone contacts you or makes a deal through the website.

4. Start a blog or a vlog

If you have a passion or expertise in a certain topic, you can start a blog or a vlog and share valuable content with your audience.

You can use platforms like WordPress, Blogger, YouTube, etc. to create and host your blog or vlog for free.

You can make money by monetizing your blog or vlog with ads, sponsored posts, affiliate marketing, etc.

5. Sell on e-commerce websites

If you have products to sell, you can reach a large market by selling them on e-commerce websites such as Jumia, Konga, PayPorte, etc.

These websites allow you to list and sell your products online for free or for a small fee.

You can sell anything from clothes, shoes, electronics, books, etc.

You get paid when someone orders your product and you deliver it.

These are just some of the ways to make money online in Nigeria in 2023.

