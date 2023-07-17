The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria

The UTME is a computer-based test that determines the eligibility of candidates for admission into various tertiary institutions in the country.

However, every year, some candidates and centres engage in various forms of examination malpractices, such as impersonation, cheating, smuggling of phones and electronic devices, tampering with exam documents, etc.

To curb these malpractices, JAMB has taken some measures to sanction the offenders and deter others from doing the same.

One of these measures is to delist or suspend some centres that have been found to be involved in examination misconduct or technical deficiencies.

According to Punch Newspaper, the board has delisted centres in five states:

Legit.ng lists some of the delisted centres and their offences:

1. Benue State

Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT Centre, Off Gboko Ameladu Road, Along Ortese Market After Cdm Academy, Gboko, Benue State

2. Delta State

Izisco Obos Institute Of Maritime Studies And Technology, 2 Igbesivwe Street, Off Okere-Ogborikoko Road, Warri. Delta State

3. Edo State

i-Oseni Elamah Ict Institute, 39, Poly Road, Auchi, Edo State

ii-Givitec Cbt Centre, 192, Murtala Mohammed Way, By Ekiosa Market, Benin- City, Edo State

iii-Kings Polytechnic, Ubiaja, Edo State

3. FCT, Abuja

GEF Systems LTD, Public Service Institute Of Nigeria, (Psin) Dutse Junction, Kubwa Express Way, Abuja, Fct

4. Imo State

Oru East Cbt Centre (Foe Ict) Oru East Lga Headquarters Omuma, Imo State

5. Kaduna State

Bethel Baptist High School, Km 6 Kachia Road, Marmara Damishi, Kujama, Kaduna State

JAMB has warned that it will not tolerate any form of examination malpractice and will continue to monitor and sanction any centre or candidate that violates its rules and regulations.

