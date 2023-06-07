A company has promised to augment its staff salary because of the biting realities of fuel subsidy removal

In a message sent to members of staff, the director of the company said some money would be added to the statutory pay

The message, which has found its way to Twitter, has sparked positive reactions from many users on the platform

A company has told its staff that beginning this month, their salary would be augmented.

The company said the gesture is to alleviate the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government.

The salary top up is to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. Photo credit: Twitter/@MrMekzy_ and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The move by the company is coming days after President Bola Tinubu stated in his inaugural speech that 'subsidy is gone.'

This is because funding for fuel subsidy was not included in the 2023 appropriation bill. Fuel prices soared across the country after the speech.

Company to cushion pains from fuel subsidy

But a Nigerian man, @mrmekzy_ has come on Twitter to say that the company he works for is taking steps to augment the staff's salary.

The company's director distributed messages to the staff saying the salary would be topped from June to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

Part of the message reads:

"We understand the economic situation of the country, especially with the high transportation cost. We will try to augment everyone's pay while paying this month's salary at least to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to promise of salary increase

@TiredZoey said:

"It can never be my boss. I had to bring up the issue yesterday and man was crying how he doesn’t have money to sort that. I am like ehnnn? For pharmacy wey I dey foresee all its income and outcome and can boldly say we can sort that without shaking? Man was just staring."

@__nhyira__ asked:

"Vacancy dey?"

