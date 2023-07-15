Mechanic Bebex Global has left social media users buzzing with reactions after making a video of a damaged G-Wagon

The luxury automobile which is said to belong to Portable was described as very difficult to restore

Recall Portable was recently involved in a car accident which did a lot of damage to the vehicle

Portable's G-Wagon may not be restored, says a mechanic, Bebex Global, and the video has gone viral on social media.

The mechanic advised Portable to sell his damaged car Credit: @portablebaeby, @bebex_global_company_ltd

In a TikTok video, the mechanic showed the extent of the damage done to the G-Wagon - believed to belong to Portable - as he spoke about what could possibly be the way forward.

In his words:

"To do the car will be difficult. If the owner has the money, we can bring it back to life but it will take a lot of time. The best thing for the owner is to butcher it and sell as scrap."

Social media users react to video of mechanic talking about Portable's car

natboi99:

"Thats very unprofessional mr mechanic, you want to trigger social media violence and also promote your business."

iambernardrichie:

"If I am the one that has the car I swear I will not take it easy with this man for this post. I bring my car to you and you went ahead to talk sh!t abt me."

manifest_akusinachi:

"Why making video about it, you no get portable number, mechanic self wan chase clout."

its_yindah:

"So unprofessional why explaining to the world about his car??? Na we give u."

only1osaro:

"This is Bebex, Biggest Benz auto mechanic in Ladipo. He definitely knows what he’s talking about."

unlimited_ray17:

"Very bad for this dude to make dis kind video knowing fully well d owner and even saying all."

self_believ2020:

"Human being are just crazy … why must you say all this , mechanic self now Dey clout chase on top zazuu."

shoes_republic24b:

"Why will you put ur customer job online na ment dey worry this mechanic.."

"The car didn't kill me, I will buy another one": Portable survives ghastly accident with G-Wagon

Recall that Portable thankful after barely escaping with his life after an accident. Portable's G-Wagon was reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

The video has gone viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating on him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

In the video on his page, the singer revealed e was driving on his own, and the heavy rain in the early hours of July 12 collected the car from him.

Source: Legit.ng