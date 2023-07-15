Global site navigation

Mechanic Says Best Thing for Portable is to Sell His Damaged Car as Scrap, Shares Video
Mechanic Says Best Thing for Portable is to Sell His Damaged Car as Scrap, Shares Video

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Mechanic Bebex Global has left social media users buzzing with reactions after making a video of a damaged G-Wagon
  • The luxury automobile which is said to belong to Portable was described as very difficult to restore
  • Recall Portable was recently involved in a car accident which did a lot of damage to the vehicle

Portable's G-Wagon may not be restored, says a mechanic, Bebex Global, and the video has gone viral on social media.

Photos of Portable and the mechanic
The mechanic advised Portable to sell his damaged car Credit: @portablebaeby, @bebex_global_company_ltd
Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video, the mechanic showed the extent of the damage done to the G-Wagon - believed to belong to Portable - as he spoke about what could possibly be the way forward.

In his words:

"To do the car will be difficult. If the owner has the money, we can bring it back to life but it will take a lot of time. The best thing for the owner is to butcher it and sell as scrap."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of mechanic talking about Portable's car

natboi99:

"Thats very unprofessional mr mechanic, you want to trigger social media violence and also promote your business."

iambernardrichie:

"If I am the one that has the car I swear I will not take it easy with this man for this post. I bring my car to you and you went ahead to talk sh!t abt me."

manifest_akusinachi:

"Why making video about it, you no get portable number, mechanic self wan chase clout."

its_yindah:

"So unprofessional why explaining to the world about his car??? Na we give u."

only1osaro:

"This is Bebex, Biggest Benz auto mechanic in Ladipo. He definitely knows what he’s talking about."

unlimited_ray17:

"Very bad for this dude to make dis kind video knowing fully well d owner and even saying all."

self_believ2020:

"Human being are just crazy … why must you say all this , mechanic self now Dey clout chase on top zazuu."

shoes_republic24b:

"Why will you put ur customer job online na ment dey worry this mechanic.."

"The car didn't kill me, I will buy another one": Portable survives ghastly accident with G-Wagon

Recall that Portable thankful after barely escaping with his life after an accident. Portable's G-Wagon was reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

The video has gone viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating on him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

In the video on his page, the singer revealed e was driving on his own, and the heavy rain in the early hours of July 12 collected the car from him.

