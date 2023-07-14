A heartwarming video of a bride and groom sharing a playful moment on theiwedding day has captured the attention of TikTok users

The bride was eagerly anticipating her groom’s arrival and burst into laughter when he finally appeared

The couple’s banter and fun-loving attitude revealed that they have a strong friendship and a special bond in their relationship

Source: TikTok

Couple's heartwarming moment goes viral

Many social media users who watched the video indicated that it was lovely to see and appreciated the couple.

As of publishing, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with thousands of comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the couple below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the couple below:

Source: Legit.ng