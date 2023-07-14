A Nigerian businessman identified as Fekomi has offered to give popular Chef Damilola Adeparusi N1 million cash

This is coming after the chef was criticised for buying corn at the roadside despite her celebrity status

Netizens have applauded the businessman massively for finding Dammy worthy of such financial benefit

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Chef Dammy has been offered financial support from a businessman, Fekomi, after being bullied for buying roasted corn without bodyguards.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the popular Ekiti state chef, Damilola Adeparusi, was seen buying roasted corn by the roadside.

Businessman promises N1million to chef Dammy Photo credit: Fekomi, dammypas, mediagist/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

This video caused a lot of negative comments and bullying from some netizens who asked about her bodyguards.

However, some netizens came to Dammy's defence, with one person, Fekomi, even offering to give Dammy 1 million naira to shut up her bullies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fekomi said,

"Tag her let me send her a dm 1M naira for her. At least una go fit keep shut."

This show of support for Dammy has been heartening to see as it is important to stand up against online bullying and harassment.

Reactions as businessman offers chef Dammy N1 million

@jordan.atty reacted:

“@fekomi a man you be boss.”

@olisagprince said:

“@fekomi God bless you.”

@babybluee80 reacted:

“@fekomi I just love you talk and do.”

@doubuzofficial said:

“@fekomi she has a brand already, thanks for the 1M but if you'd put her on your brand, it might make more sense as Ekiti people would be on your palm by having Dammy with you.”

@penny_clothing_ said:

“@fekomi chef Dammy abeg if dem credit you bodyguards de here for immediate pickup...no carry my work go outside.”

oluwasomidotun_ commented:

“@fekomi atleast she'll be rich more than some those chasing clout online.”

noobsquad264 reacted:

“@fekomi you be nice guy, I no even know.”

@ofomachukwuma commented:

“@fekomi there plan has worked.”

ivynwa reacted:

“@fekomi Man on Fire! Ride on boss.”

@realestmagic said:

“@fekomi correct guy blessings always.”

tao_xtro reacted:

“@fekomi God bless your hustle too.”

@hola_dip09 said:

“@fekomi how the person take know say na her from that far distance why and even don dey record before he reach there... trust me na her persin dey behind the camera.”

@rogue_makaveli commented:

“@fekomi your weight reach.”

@call_me_adewumy said:

“@fekomi I trust you, know you will surely want to come through for her, The blogs are jus trying to bully her one way or the order, and it's so unfair, God bless you plenty whoever you are sir/ma.”

@dilvin_baby commented:

“@fekomi God bless you.they were people are teasing her on TikTok is nit funny.”

@bigmercy_kitchen commented:

“@fekomi Ahswear make them let the girl rest! Even thou I no really trust the random continuously videoing up and down these days wassup.”

@vee_nergy commented:

“@fekomi lol. That has probably been the end game all along. Lol. Congratulations to her.”

@omobankejoy said:

“@fekomi use the money to give us free fekomi chef Dammy is rich o.”

@atorise_65 reacted:

“@fekomi na wattin she Dey find gangan e this.”

felizosas9831 reacted:

“@fekomi Abeg make she no still go use the 1m take hire security personnel.”

Watch the video below:

Chef Dammy caught on camera buying onions at shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ekiti state celebrity chef, Damilola Adeparusi, was recently spotted buying onions at a mini market without bodyguards.

A social media user shared a video of the celebrity chef, and netizens reacted via the comments section. The post was captioned: "I met your favorite chef dammy buying onions without bodyguards. Go dammy".

Chef Dammy had recently attempted to cook for 120 hours to break the Guinness World Record. The video has since gone viral, with many netizens criticising people for tackling the chef. Others blasted the man who took the video.

Source: Legit.ng