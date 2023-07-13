A woman was shocked after going through her husband's phone to see hurtful messages which he wrote about her

Her husband in the messages described her as an 'ugly chick' who wanted to be with him so bad

The technician sent the heartbreaking texts six years ago but Jane only saw the messages last month

Jane Lewis, a 40-year-old from New Jersey, was left heartbroken after discovering old messages on her husband's phone from when they first met.

In the messages, her husband described her to a friend as "an ugly chick who wants me so bad".

He made it clear in the messages that he didn't find her attractive like the "hot girls he sees all the time."

The couple had been married for a year when Jane checked her husband's phone with his permission last month and found the messages from six years ago.

She immediately confronted her husband who was embarrassed and made the excuse that he was trying to make himself feel better at the time.

Jane's confidence has been destroyed by the discovery as she stated that if she had found the messages beforehand, she would have left him.

Jane said:

"I went through his messages to see who he was talking to. He and his friend don't text that often so I only had to scroll back about ten messages.

"I got to one from when we first got together saying he was using me for my money, how ugly I am and he won't have sex with me.

"It was pretty bad. It was very shocking. I was devastated. He was mortified, he was pretty upset and he apologised. He said he felt bad about himself [at the time] and he wanted to make himself feel better.

"I don't know how I'll move on from it. I'm hurt by it. If he asks me a question, I say: "I'm not stupid, I'm just ugly". He calls me beautiful but I don't believe him. It's knocked my confidence.

"I have ugly duckling syndrome. I'll always think I'm really bad looking. I would have left him if I found the messages in the beginning. I have to try to move past it, it's seven years later and we're married.

"If it was someone else who found the messages, I would tell them to leave because if I knew then what I know now I wouldn't be with him. I wouldn't have stuck through so many things.

"I thought we had a nice relationship. I don't understand any of it. He was so nice to me and appreciative of everything I did. He was all round pretty kind. I had to do a double take when I found the messages.

"It seemed like our relationship was based on a lie. He didn't treat me like that. It was out of character. He wasn't the person he was when we were together, he was sweet and flattering. He's clearly a different person to me than he is to his friends and that's messed up.

"Marriage means a lot to him and he said he was never going to get married unless it was someone really special but I don't believe anything he tells me now. He could be telling me one thing and other people another."

