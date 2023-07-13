A man has earned the admiration of netizens over how he made a temporary swimming pool from a vehicle

Making use of his pickup car's truck bed, the man used a big strong nylon to create a pool for himself

Many people who watched the clip of the man enjoying the car swimming pool thought it was wonderful

An unidentified man has gone viral for converting his pickup car into a temporary swimming pool.

In a video seen on Twitter, the man laid a big strong nylon over the truck's bed and filled it with water to give it a pool semblance.

The man used a big nylon for the temporary swimming pool. Photo Credit: @capt_rizzy

Source: Twitter

At the center of the car swimming pool, he placed a small table containing drinks and edibles.

He swarm, in the clip, and took a bite out of the edible on the table while taking a break from swimming.

The 10-second video excited social media users who noted that one can find happiness in any setting or environment, regardless of one's financial strength.

Watch the video below:

People react to the pick-up car's swimming pool

@chi_agozie7 said:

"Better swimming pools than the ones in Abeokuta."

@ceezyviii said:

"This level of happiness is priceless!!!"

@Olumide39190382 said:

"Life no hard nah we make am hard."

@teegrt said:

"One enjoyment no pass this one."

@Neyo10223 said:

"Make nobody pressure me oo."

@Raptransition said:

"Chilling place plenty Na you wan go Maldives."

@Osmosis9001 said:

"Na me know as I dey make myself happy,if you think say wetin I dey do no make sense just mind your business at list am happy doing the nonsense , I'll do anything for my happiness."

Source: Legit.ng