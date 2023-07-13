A smart Nigerian man who bought a landed property in 2022 has sold it and made a huge profit of N680,000

The man, GehGeh, who sold the land, said he bought it the prize of N320,000 and ended up selling it for N1 million after a year

The return on investment within a year stunned people who saw the video he posted to share the story on TikTok

A Nigerian man who bought a parcel of land for N320,000 in 2022 has resold it for N1 million in 2023.

The TikTok user, GehGeh, who posts videos advising people on their investments, indicates that he has made a profit of N680,000.

GehGeh bought the landed property for N320k and sold it for N1 million and made a profit of N680k. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_gegeh and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In the video he posted, GehGeh explained to his TikTok followers that buying a parcel of land is a better investment than building a house for rent.

Nigerian man makes a profit of N680k after selling a parcel of land

He illustrated his point by showing documents of a landed property he bought in March 2022 at N320k.

After a year and three months, GehGeh said the land had appreciated, and he quickly sold it back at the price of N1 million, raking in N680k profit.

GehGeh advised his followers to invest their money wisely instead of saving it in the bank, where it yields no profit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Welchrolins asked:

"Motivation speaker should we have kids before marriage or married first."

@onyekachi655 said:

"This guy is good. No be everybody go understand wetin him dey talk."

@Francis commented:

"If development improves in the area , the building property also improves in terms of sales."

@Akinwonder007 said:

"Wait where them dey sell land 320k abeg?"

@ID_KEYS said:

"You’re right bro. I bought land last year for 400k now I am about to sell it this week they’re pricing it at N800k."

