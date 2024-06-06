A Nigerian lady who had not seen her lover for two years and six months reunited with him in America

While sharing their reunion video, the lady said they maintained a long-distance relationship during the period

The lady hugged her oyinbo man tight at the airport as a stranger helped her to record the beautiful moment

A Nigerian lady who had not seen her oyinbo lover in over two years had an emotional reunion with him.

The lady shared a video that captured the moment she jumped into his arms after landing in America.

The man carried his lover in public. Photo source: @badgirlprech

Source: TikTok

Emotional reunion in America

At the beginning of her clip, the lady (@badgirlprech) showed off her Nigerian passport as she was about to get on her flight.

When she saw her oyinbo fiance again, the lady screamed as the man carried her off the ground like a baby. It was such an emotional moment for both lovers.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

OMOLOLA said:

"This is the 17th relocation video I’ve seen today."

Ajala jessica said:

"My own say make I try get admission for USA."

Idongesit. 10 said:

"Congratulations, to see interview date pick no easy."

queen oluwabukola said:

"Congratulations ,am next to testify."

LINDA CHRISTOPHER said:

"6months hmmm mine fit reach 2years when the time comes."

MARVEE said:

"Congratulations, I won’t stop congratulating until it’s my turn."

Oghonin Happiness said:

"Congratulations love pls how can I get a visa do I need agent or I need to go to there office or online pls I need help."

LollyGold said:

"I will not stop congratulating until my own comes."

Graces said:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus name amen amen amen amen amen amen amen and amen."

mona said:

"I’m so happy for you to the extent tears of joy, fall out of my eyes."

OLAITAN said:

"Congratulations ma God will answer us soon in Jesus name."

Amanda@205 said:

"Congratulations, one day i will use this song."

Another lady reunited with her lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man living in the United States of America shared his joy online after reuniting with his beautiful wife.

The happy woman arrived at the airport and ran as fast as she could to throw her lover into her arms.

