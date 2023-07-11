A Nigerian mother has shared a captivating video of her lovely child who was born with albinism

While sharing the video on TikTok, she expressed her undying love for him and gushed over his cuteness

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many gushing over the baby's cuteness and complexion

A TikTok user identified as @zanyyking has shared a video of her experience in raising a cute child with albinism.

In the video, @zanyyking shared her journey from the time when her son was first diagnosed with the medical condition.

Doctor shares video of her cute son with albinism Photo credit: @zanyyking/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to her, the reality of her son being diagnosed with the condition altered her brain chemistry.

"Diagnosing my son of albinism that has altered my brain chemistry", she wrote.

Initially, the newborn doctor assured her that her son did not have albinism, but as time went on, symptoms of the condition began to appear.

She wrote:

“The journey of diagnosing my son of albinism that has altered my brain chemistry. At first, his newborn Doctor assured me he doesn't have albinism, his melanin will come in she said.

"The internet going ballistic on ‘whose godam white baby is that’. The blonde hair, the nystagmus(dancing eyes). One by one symptoms of albinism started showing. The first time he locked eyes with met I cried.

"My beautiful beautiful boy. Going for genetic testing. Diagnosed with oculocutaneous albinism type 3. Everyone mentioning how white he looks and being shocked when we say he has albinism. Having such a beautiful yet sensitive skin.”

She went on to describe the challenges of having a child with albinism, including the sensitivity of his skin, and how she has “embraced and fallen in love with her unique baby regardless of his medical condition".

Reactions as mum shares video of albino baby

@JENNA HERRERA reacted:

“Diagnosed w/ perfection.”

@Tannia The Travel Coach said:

“So handsome. my son has the same diagnosis. he just turned 18.”

@Precious Gift reacted:

“He is the most beautiful thing I've seen on the internet today. Had the same diagnosis 30 years ago.”

@Michelle Erima reacted:

“He’s so beautiful.”

@kaliblu7 said:

“When he looked up at you, I couldn’t contain my tears. Pure love.”

@Savorydelite LLC said:

“The most beautiful baby I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Watch the video below:

