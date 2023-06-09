A man blew people away with his mind-boggling driving skills owing to the stunts he pulled with a BMW whip

On a road in Abuja, the man spun the blue car around and pulled different moves that are seen in action movies

Many people that watched the video expressed concern for the people watching the car drift, while others urged the government to make it a sport

A clip from a car drift that went down in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, has caused a commotion on social media.

A power biker, @oku_yungx, who shared the clip on Twitter described it as content he subscribed for.

In the clip, a group of people stood at a distance as a blue BMW car spun on a road with great skill and creativity.

The driver behind the wheel showed great car-driving skills as he went around in circles at different points without hitting any objects.

Car drifting is an exhilarating automotive skill that involves expertly maneuvering a vehicle to induce a controlled sideways skid during a turn, while the front wheels face in the opposite direction of the intended turn.

It requires precision, skill, and a deep understanding of the dynamics of the car.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Abuja car drift

@MechobOfficial said:

"It's the trust for me. The people standing and watching have so much faith in the driver. I wouldn't."

@emiyke90 said:

"My own is, I will not stay at least 30ft radius from where they usually do this, to avoid story that touches."

@Dopeboi_Ovuemax said:

"This is really cool but one thing I’m very sure of is, I will never be among those standing very close to the car, I rather be somewhere far away, I don’t take chances abeg."

@muridoc11 said:

"Beautiful. But there is need to put the spectators safety into consideration. Not until something bad happens."

@Timmynaijaa said:

"This is fantastic and our government should invest in car drifting sports.

"However this should not be done in parking lot lines, it is very expensive to line the parking lots."

@fhuadeen said:

"Cool stuff! Can he try going round a circle more than once at a go?"

