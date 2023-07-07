A cute little boy who was recently spotted begging with his blind father has shared his condition with Nigerians

Photos of the handsome child went viral as netizens found him worthy to be a high-class model

In a new video which was shared on the TikTok app, the child revealed that he needs money to take care of his family

A TikTok user identified as @anmolmono has found Pemisere, the little boy who was seen walking his blind father in a viral video.

In the video, @anmolmono allowed the little boy to speak and he shared the condition of his family.

Viral handsome child says he needs modelling contracts Photo credit: @anmolmono/TikTok.

The young boy who's living in the slum said he would appreciate it if he gets a new house, money and modelling contracts.

"This is the boy that was walking with his blind grandfather, so I have finally found him. This is him here, you can see he is a fine boy, he is a model. This is where he stays, you can see it's a very inconvenient environment for him", Mono said.

The video has since gone viral, with many people getting touched by Pemisere's story.

In an interview, the little boy revealed that he dreams of becoming a model in the future. When asked how people can help him, he said that he needs a house, modelling contracts and money.

Moved by Pemisere's story, @anmolmono asked anyone who needs a model to employ the little boy so he can make money to take care of his father.

Reactions as little model expresses his desire to get a new house

The video has been shared widely on social media with many people offering to help in any way they can.

Watch the video below:

Photographer captures handsome black boy walking with blind father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a handsome Nigerian boy and his visually impaired father walking along the road has stirred emotions online.

The clip was taken by a talented photographer identified as @infernophotograpgy on Instagram. According to the photographer, he saw the duo walking on the streets of Lagos, and their smiles captured his attention. He filmed the father and son and shared the clip on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

While sharing the clip, he said: "Finding Joy in the Midst of Struggle: Witnessing this young black boy and his father on the streets of Lagos, their smiles spoke volumes. Despite their circumstances, they radiated resilience and hope, reminding us that happiness can be found in unexpected places. Captured this heartwarming moment to share their story and inspire compassion."

Source: Legit.ng