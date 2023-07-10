A student of Deeper Life High School (DLHS) has been honoured by the British Council of Nigeria for his stellar performance in IGCSE

In the whole of the country, the young lad had the highest mark in the Cambridge examination which was held in November 2022

Many Nigerians joined Deeper Life High School, on social media, in celebrating the academic feat of the boy

David Nkaha, a student of Deeper Life High School (DLHS), has bagged the British Council Outstanding Learner's Award for Cambridge IGCSE 2022.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, DLHS shared the development with photos of the lad receiving his award and also posted his stellar result.

David Nkaha scored the highest mark in the IGCSE. Photo Credit: Deeper Life High School

Source: Facebook

According to DLHS, David was honoured for having the highest score, nationwide, in the November 2022 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination by the British Council of Nigeria.

The exam was held Thursday 6th, July 2023 at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. David scored A's in additional mathematics, computer science, physics, chemistry, mathematics as well as English language.

DLHS's post reads:

"BRITISH COUNCIL OUTSTANDING LEARNER'S AWARD for CAMBRIDGE IGCSE 2022.

"Master David Nkaha, a student of Deeper Life High School was awarded the Outstanding Cambridge Learner for scoring the highest mark in Nigeria for Cambridge IGCSE Computer Science in the November 2022 Cambridge examination by the British Council Nigeria on Thursday 6th, July 2023 at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

"Congratulations to Master David Nkaha.

"Congratulations to DLHS family."

People hail David Nkaha's feat

Deborah Onoja said:

"Deeper Life High School to the world .

"God bless all the students, management & staff... Keep soaring."

Ijere Steve said:

"I see a fulfilling of the vision and mission of the school rising like a bright Star for all to see. Congratulations boy, and DLHS family."

Ukor Ogbonnaya Victor said:

"Keep it going, none stop, forward ever STARS in our pride priority. Congratulations."

Doris Ebede said:

"Congratulations to the Champion!! May God Almighty bless Deeper life high school."

Adeniji Esther said:

"Congratulations to him and thumbs up to all the Deeper Life High School team for always setting the pace."

Ajayi Oluwafemi James said:

"Congratulations dear, greater heights, Congratulations to us @ DLHS, leadership with distinction!!"

Oluwayemisi Akinlabi-Salami said:

"Congratulations greater heights for you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Elyciousshair Dan said:

"Congratulations and also to staff of deeper life high schools. Stars are raise here."

Over 100 Deeper Life High School kids smash JAMB with 30 and above

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 130 smart students in Deeper Life High School had done exceedingly well in the UTME.

The school unveiled the students in a Facebook post, saying over 130 of them scored 300 and above in the nationwide UTME test.

One of the students, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, who scored 360, emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 UTME. Kamsiyochukwu said her school frowns at examination malpractice, and any student caught in the act is expelled immediately.

Source: Legit.ng