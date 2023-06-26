A Nigerian lady went ahead with her wedding as planned despite her fiancee being in the kidnappers' den

The man was kidnapped just one day before the wedding, and the wife was devastated, but wedding wasn't called off

She went ahead with the event as she appeared before guests and danced in front of her fiancee's photograph at the wedding

A Nigerian lady refused to give up and call off her wedding after her man was kidnapped a day before the ceremony.

TikTok user, Victoria Crystal Event told the shocking story of how the lady went on to dance briefly on the evening of the wedding despite the pain.

Her fiancee was kidnapped a short while before their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@victoriancrystalevent.

Source: TikTok

The man was kidnapped on January 5, 2022 which was a few hours before the wedding.

In a series of TikTok posts, Victoria explained that her event company planned the wedding and she was around during the whole trying period.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Everything was set before he was kidnapped

She said the lady's bride price was paid in 2021 and the wedding was fixed for January 2022, but she was kidnapped on the eve of the wedding.

This happened when all plans for the wedding were already completed and vendors paid for the event.

Victoria said there was no way the event would be called off, given that all was set and efforts to get the groom released fell flat.

She said:

"All vendors were on the ground. Everybody was on the ground. He was kidnapped in the evening. We made contacts to see if they could release him, and the husband was hoping and praying that he was going to be released. We waited till evening, but there was no release and there was no information. We made reports to the police, and no information was coming forth. So we took like 10 minutes and she just had to do a little video. She came out to greet her guests. People were around and she came outside to greet them."

Victoria said the groom was released eight days after the wedding date. She said they have since been legally married and did the white wedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady goes ahead with wedding after hubby was kidnapped

@Yolanda asked:

"Must the wedding still take place? Can't you pause?"

@Treasure said:

"Wow! she is a very strong woman. She even had a smile on her face ... Happy married life to her."

@Yolanda reacted:

"What if the guy arranged him own kidnap, so to avoid the marriage, una still force the marriage, even in absentia."

@Naomi berry said:

"She don break record ooo."

American man marries Nigerian lady

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man flew in from the USA and married a Nigerian lady.

The man and the Nigerian lady met on a dating site and fell in love with each other.

After one year of a long-distance relationship, the man flew in and married her properly

Source: Legit.ng