A video of a curvy female engineer dancing and making cool moves has gone viral on TikTok

The woman showed off her dancing skills in spite of her tight outfit

From the clip, she clearly loved dancing and was not camera-shy at all

A viral video on TikTok featuring a curvy female engineer dancing with flair and confidence has captivated and warmed hearts.

The female engineer demonstrated her impressive rhythm and coordination despite wearing a tight-fitting work attire.

Curvy female engineer dances and shakes waist.

Source: TikTok

The clip revealed her passion for dancing and her lack of inhibition in front of the camera.

Find the video of the curvy female engineer dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing curvy female engineer below:

@User8484189076731 reacted:

"Never despite Overall ppl they pay baie."

@y_bles24 said:

" Work suit. Female engineering I guess."

@NosiphoFakude wrote:

"Oh My Gosh. honours in Geologist financial stability."

@Ndululukewamachsi commented:

"Aaah mama I love everything lakuwe every view here."

@Ngiyabongasthandwa also commented:

"Can we please have a full view of the house pretty please it looks beautiful."

The art of TikTok dance videos

TikTok is a popular social media platform that features short videos of various genres, but one of the most dominant and addictive ones is dance.

People make TikTok dance videos because they are trendy and current with the present times, and the platform’s short video reels are able to hold the users short attention span.

TikTok dance videos are probably invented by a TikTok user for fun, and then repurposed thousands of times over by other people who appreciated it.

The dances are invented or imitated over and over online to show a sense of solidarity and connection to people you would otherwise never meet in real life.

Source: Legit.ng