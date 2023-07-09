“Bullion Van”: Talented Nigerian Man Who Built “G-wagon” Carries His Pastor, He Blesses Him
- A young Nigerian man honoured his priest and was prayed for after he built "G-Wagon" car from local materials
- The man cruised for some seconds with the clergyman in front of the vehicle as people followed them
- Nigerians thronged his comment section with questions, as some wanted to know more about the vehicle
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A talented young man who designed and built a G-Wagon-like car for himself has made another video showing his pastor enjoying the car.
In a video that has got more people praising him, his priest sat in the front seat as admirers were all around the car.
Man built "G-Wagon"
The man drove the priest around for a while. When the clergyman came down, they both waved to each other in happiness.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The talented Nigerian man said that he got the blessing of his priest. Many rushed to his comment section to ask different questions.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Samuel said:
"Na you build that portable car abi."
He funnily replied:
"Yes oo na me oo."
PaDoKa said:
"Bullion van."
ANONYMOUS asked:
"The thing no get speed?"
Sheriif said:
"The car de sound like gen."
Sammie said:
"E day sound like keke Abi ear day pain me?"
user6361723854770 asked:
"E dey use fuel?"
He replied:
"Yes fuelless one is under construction."
#el ricko said:
"Congratulations bro."
BIG MAN said:
"Na you build the car?"
FLEZY said:
"I’m I the only one here the hard sound?"
user2810329025190 said:
"Nice one bro."
Riyan said:
"Bro,, u will be big soon more grace to you bro."
Gavi Xavi said:
"Na benz oh."
Holyzola said:
"Aiyelala na Gwagon be dis."
BIG Jelly said:
"You sure say generator no Dey power am for boot."
user1931083507030 said:
"Father will need body pain killer after coming down from the G wagon."
Man modified car engine to use gas
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man showed people how to run their vehicles without worrying about the high fuel cost.
Showing off his engine modified to use gas, the man took the car to a filling station to get gas. He said he would not spend more than N2000 to have a full tank.
Man charged Tesla electric car
Similarly, a TikTok video of a Nigerian man charging his electric car stirred massive online reactions. In the clip, the car's charger was connected to a wall socket and left charging.
The man (@thefacecap_realtor) who shared the video captioned it, "FUEL LOL… Stop playing," as he made fun of the present fuel situation in the country.
Source: Legit.ng