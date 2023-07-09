A young Nigerian man honoured his priest and was prayed for after he built "G-Wagon" car from local materials

The man cruised for some seconds with the clergyman in front of the vehicle as people followed them

Nigerians thronged his comment section with questions, as some wanted to know more about the vehicle

A talented young man who designed and built a G-Wagon-like car for himself has made another video showing his pastor enjoying the car.

In a video that has got more people praising him, his priest sat in the front seat as admirers were all around the car.

The man's pastor celebrated him. Photo source: @goddaychukwudieze

Source: TikTok

Man built "G-Wagon"

The man drove the priest around for a while. When the clergyman came down, they both waved to each other in happiness.

The talented Nigerian man said that he got the blessing of his priest. Many rushed to his comment section to ask different questions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Samuel said:

"Na you build that portable car abi."

He funnily replied:

"Yes oo na me oo."

PaDoKa said:

"Bullion van."

ANONYMOUS asked:

"The thing no get speed?"

Sheriif said:

"The car de sound like gen."

Sammie said:

"E day sound like keke Abi ear day pain me?"

user6361723854770 asked:

"E dey use fuel?"

He replied:

"Yes fuelless one is under construction."

#el ricko said:

"Congratulations bro."

BIG MAN said:

"Na you build the car?"

FLEZY said:

"I’m I the only one here the hard sound?"

user2810329025190 said:

"Nice one bro."

Riyan said:

"Bro,, u will be big soon more grace to you bro."

Gavi Xavi said:

"Na benz oh."

Holyzola said:

"Aiyelala na Gwagon be dis."

BIG Jelly said:

"You sure say generator no Dey power am for boot."

user1931083507030 said:

"Father will need body pain killer after coming down from the G wagon."

Source: Legit.ng