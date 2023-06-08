As fans expect the return of Yul Edochie's first wife, May, on social media, Anita Joseph has shared a video that warmed the hearts of many

In the video shared by the actress, Yul's wife, who recently lost her first son, danced elegantly in a beautiful green dress

In her caption, Anita Joseph gushed over her friend and said a word of prayer for strength for her

Actress Anita Joseph has shared a video of Yul Edochie's first wife May, that sparked warm reactions on her page.

The actor's wife, who recently lost her first son Kambili, making her a mother of three, looked elegant in a green dress.

Anita Joseph shares video of Yul's first wife May Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Anita danced beside her friend who took the dance a lot easier than her. The video reminded people about how beautiful Yul Edochie's first wife is.

Anita Joseph wrote:

"My Happy Queen The One whom God is helping @mayyuledochie May your strength be Renewed "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

sweetness_great:

"I so much love this Anita Joseph to the extent that if anyone insults her I will block the person hope nothing is wrong with me self? I don’t block almost all the people that insulted her here on instagram."

hidarah_daniels:

"thanks for being a supportive friend to her. Queen May, God is your share."

beckychummy:

"Pretty May yul edochie, love her so much.keep soaring High mama."

defairymagicz:

"the silence of this woman alone is making people make mockery of themselves… God is on ur case MAY THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

quee_nsabin:

"The woman after God's heart, the woman after the people's heart. Your Wellbeing is our concern QUEEN MAY. God is your strength sis❤️."

real_onyinye_:

"My love for Anita is just too much ❤️May God continue to bless your heart"

