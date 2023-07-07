Chef Deo, the Nigerian lady, who embarked on a 150-hour cookathon in Ondo state, has completed the quest

The chef is aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

A video seen on Instagram showed when Deo and her supporters counted down to the last second to complete the task

Chef Deo, the lady who is cooking in Ondo state, has completed 150 hours in a non-stop cooking marathon.

Deo embarked on the cookathon to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Deo cooked for 150 hours in Ondo state. Photo credit: Instagram/@chefdeocookathon.

A video posted on Instagram by @gossipmilltv showed when Deo and her numerous fans counted down to the last seconds. Many of her supporters shouted and cheered her up as the clock chimed 150 hours and went off.

Chef Deo set to break Guinness World Record

Deo's cookathon kickstarted on June 30, 2023, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo state. With the completion of 150 hours, the record attempt has officially ended.

The current record holder for the longest cooking marathon is Hilda Baci, who cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

If Chef Deo submits her cooking evidence to the Guinness World Records and it is certified accurate, she will become the new record holder.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chef Deo's cooking marathon

@ifys.kitchen said:

"Congratulations girl. You did it."

@skido_vibes said:

"Will Nigeria really be great again with this envy and negative competition? Why must it be this cooking marathon. No other records to attempt?"

@smarty.lee said:

"May God give you grace to do more than your contemporaries in Jesus name."

@s4sosa said:

"Abeg make una still try celebrate her, we are all Nigerians."

@bgoldiconic said:

"How do you want Hilda to feel now? Because she just collected her award few weeks ago."

Chef Dammy to cook for 150 hours

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy announced her intention to host a new cooking marathon that would last for 150 hours.

The chef had earlier cooked for 120 hours, but the cookathon wasn't registered with the Guinness World Records.

The first cooking marathon was marred by condemnation and controversy.

Source: Legit.ng