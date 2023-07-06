The Nigerian chef who is cooking in Ondo state has crossed 141 hours in her Guinness World Record attempt

Chef Deo, as she is popularly called is aiming to cook for 150 hours to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon

The current record is held by Hilda Baci, who cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes earlier in May, 2023

Chef Deo, the determined Nigerian lady who is cooking in Ondo state has surpassed 141 hours.

The chef has vowed to cook for 150 hours in other to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Deo who is aiming to cook for 150 hours has crossed 141 hours. Photo credit: Instagram/@deocookathoon.

Source: Instagram

Deo kickstarted her record attempt on June 30, 2023, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State. The cookathon will end today, July 6.

In a latest video posted on Twitter by Puch Newspapers, Chef Deo was seen still cooking in the kitchen and racing to meet her target.

If she succeeds, she must submit her cooking evidence to the Guinness World Records, who will have it verified.

The current world record for the longest cooking marathon is held by Hilda Baci, who held her cookathon in May. She cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

If Chef Deo's cooking evidence is verified and found worthy by the GWR, she will become the new record holder.

Reactions from Twitter users

@youngskidmusic said:

"Congratulations to her already. 150 hours in a bit. I hope GWR is aware sha? So she won’t end being disqualified like Chef DAMMY?"

@heis_kiki commented:

"This her cooking never reach tiri weeks wey she start? This one don use like one week rest. Make she dey play."

@DysWaddle said:

"People wey just dey waste time. I just dey laugh. Naija na cruise land."

@J_Emena commented:

"Congratulations to her. Keep the fire going."

Hilda Baci named world record holder

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chef Hilda Baci was named the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cookathon by an individual.

The world record body made the pronouncement on Tuesday, June 13.

According to the GWR, Hilda cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes to clinch the record.

Source: Legit.ng