A suited Nigerian man was left in shame and pains as his supposed girlfriend rejected his public proposal with unpleasant actions

The Nigerian lady angrily stood up from where she was seated and gave the kneeling man two quick slaps

She went on to bathe him in the proposal cake as she knocked him for trying to seek her hand in marriage

A Nigerian man's surprise proposal move ended on a sad footing as his woman turned down the marriage request not just with words but brutal actions.

A Twitter user @EazyKel_ who shared a footage of the failed proposal on social media knocked the man for making his marriage proposal in public.

The proposal was met with a brutal response

Upon seeing the man on one knee and the proposal cake on the table where she sat, the lady immediately stood up and landed a slap on the man's right cheek as she enquired why he was there.

Despite efforts by people present to calm the lady down, she got infuriated the more and proceeded to give the kneeling man a second slap.

She then bathed him with the cake, completely messing up his suit in the process.

The man surprisingly remained on his knee while the lady's 'attacks' lasted.

Social media reacts

@nathan_oji stated:

"Alot of women in the comments are saying it has to be a skit.. This is simply bcos they saw a glimpse of how unreasonable and violent a woman can be.. something we talk about all the time and it seems like a myth to them.."

@realsabigurl wrote:

"Nah, this has got to be a skit. I refuse to believe this is real. Because why is she slapping him and doing so much and baba is still on a bended knee. Except he is in shock.

"But to baptism him with the cake???

"It just has to be a skit."

@Onye_Bolt thought:

"There is nothing like blackmail..she can always say no…the abuse was not necessary at all…as she rejected the proposal, no wahala..but where wahala come Dey na why she was slapping him…it doesn’t make sense…she get luck the guy no change am for her."

@Mypen002 remarked:

"Serves him right. Some guys use public proposal to blackmail women they are trying to force them selves on.

"If you didn't woo her openly, don't propose to her openly."

Nigerian man slaps lady hard in compound in weird proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had given a lady a hard slap as he pulled off a weird proposal.

This move appeared to have infuriated the lady who charged towards the man and held his shirt as she made ready for a physical showdown amidst surprised stares from occupants of the compound.

In seconds, the man quickly goes on one knee, brings out the ring asks the lady to be his wife.

Upon realising that the slap was part of the proposal ploy, the lady emotionally kneels with him as she accepts the proposal. Onlookers in the compound couldn't believe their eyes over how things panned out.

