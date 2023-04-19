A POS operator named Alfa Rafiu was arrested by police in Ilorin, Kwara State, for spending N280 million

The money was erroneously transferred to his bank account by a commercial bank

Rafiu reportedly used the money to purchase houses and cars, as well as sponsor people for lesser Hajj

A Point of Sale (POS) operator named Alfa Rafiu has been arrested by police in Ilorin, Kwara State, for spending N280 million that was mistakenly transferred to his bank account from a commercial bank.

The suspect, our correspondent gathered, is a resident of Akuji compound, Abayawo area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Alfa Rafiu a PoS operator thought he hit a free jackpot Credit: @Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Punch reports that Rafiu reportedly used the money to purchase houses and cars, as well as sponsor people for lesser Hajj.

While some residents benefited from his generosity, others were surprised by his sudden wealth as a POS operator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sources in the area blamed the suspect for the trouble he had put himself into, saying:

"Rather than informing the bank of the erroneous transfer, Rafiu indulged in a spending spree, purchasing houses and cars, and sponsoring people for the lesser Hajj.

"Although he was known for his generosity in the community, some residents were taken aback by his sudden wealth as a POS operator."

How the POS operator was caught

Dailytrust reports that the POS operator received the money in batches of several millions of Naira.

The good news changed when the commercial bank auditors later discovered the error and sent law enforcement agents after Rafiu who was arrested and moved to Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara state command, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), confirmed the incident and said that

“His arrest was effected by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) from Alagbon-Close, Ikoyi, Lagos which makes it out of our jurisdiction.”

CBN to close millions of bank accounts in Access, UBA, Zenith, and others

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that the CBN plans to close bank accounts without BVN to clean up the sector and reduce fraud.

BVN is a unique identifier capturing biometric data used to verify customer identities and prevent fraud.

There are 24 commercial banks operating in Nigeria, including Access, GTB, UBA, Zenith, and other financial institutions that require BVN.

Source: Legit.ng