A video showing a brand new Rolls Royce on the street with a bad road has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

People who were stunned by the massive display of wealth the car represented captured it with their cameras

Social media users had so many comments on the new Rolls Royce as they described it as wealth amid poverty

A young man surprised many people when he shared a video that showed him driving a brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The whole body of the car was covered in nylon to show that it had never been used before. As the man (@bts1234bko) was driving into a compound, many people on the street gathered around to film it.

Many people who saw the Rolls Royce were amazed. Photo source: @bts1234bko

Rolls Royce Cullinan sitting in man's garage

Another video shared on its page showed the same Rolls Royce parked in a house garage. The car's nylon was also unveiled.

The second clip had a Malian musician's name, Barouni Gamby, and a caption suggesting that he may be the owner.

According to Car and Driver, Rolls Royce Cullinan's price starts at $355,000 (N275,302,500).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kofi Ben Hezekiah said:

"Look at the road."

paris517honcho said:

"That’s money was probably for the people Africans government lol."

User4488 said:

"My only question is HOW⁉"

Bossjay said:

"Them say the front glass go buy your GLK."

kibobi said:

"Bro found the blood diamond."

unknown said:

"See road and hungry people everywhere."

Manpeter said:

"Thousand of the citizens future may sold out, just to have this car, Sorry Africa."

Coolcatmarvis said:

"TEAR ROBBER ROLLS ROYCE."

BRIGHT said:

"Cullinan is my Favorite Rolls-Royce."

VICTOR victor said:

"Humm and yet we will say we are looking for money for the state of our roads and our hospitals."

