A funny video of mother and sister commenting on their pilot son and brother as they watch him land live has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the mum and sister who spoke the most in the video showered the pilot with insults to show their admiration for him

Many people remarked that some Nigerian families have a habit of expressing their affection with insults which they see as a sign of genuine love

The pilot was safely landing the plane while his mother and sister's voices insulted him in the background. Photo credit: @captain_ken Source: TikTok

Video of mother and daughter insulting pilot trends

Many people commented that some Nigerian families have a unique way of showing their love and appreciation for one of their own with humorous insults which they regard as a mark of authentic and deep affection.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video was gaining widespread attention and has gathered over 20,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the mother, sister, and pilot below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the pilot's family below:

@YorubaPhoenix reacted:

"Is he driving Molue? Nooo o000, he's driving plane. That should be printed on a t-shirt for him."

@RearKind said:

"They're proud of you but won't tell you so you won't start feeling yourself."

@Emmanuel64478484 wrote:

"They rate you well. That's how Nigeria parents praise you."

@Vanessa also commented:

"Insult is our love language Lol."

@user96868588474:

"Dem don see you finish."

@mryoungofficial:

"Are you driving keke."

Source: Legit.ng