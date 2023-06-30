A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase the dirty state of the kitchen of a man she visited

According to her, the man got angry that she did not clean the kitchen, which to her looked like a place animals live in

Her video stirred mixed reactions online as some netizens criticised her for recording it, while others hailed the lady

A Nigerian lady visited a man for the first time and went bananas after seeing the state of his kitchen.

Taking to Twitter, the lady, @IkpeKachiee, shared a video of the dirty kitchen, wondering when last he did the dishes.

She said the man wanted her to clean the kitchen. Photo Credit: Kantaroo Tryman, Twitter/@IkpeKachiee

@IkpeKachiee added that the man got angry because she refused to clean the kitchen. The lady took a swipe at Nigerian men in general as she criticised her unidentified host.

"I’m coming to your house for the first time this year and you’re angry that I did not clean your kitchen that looks like where animals are living. I can’t even post the chats cause I’m so angry," she wrote.

In the clip, unwashed dishes littered the sink and around the kitchen. Some plates still had leftover food.

Netizens share their thoughts on his kitchen

@lekxyman said:

"Some guys or men are just typically lazy on their own it’s just normal of you to help him tidy up the kitchen and let him know some basic aspects of cleanliness,u can actually help his Life improve positively too,my personal opinion though."

@lex_nwandu said:

"To be honest, the guy doesn’t rate you at all.

"Even back in Uni, if babe Dey find you come house, you go clean everywhere, make your bed nicely that you won’t even go near the bed, for fear of scattering it."

@SinachOkee said:

"If you go to A Man's house and you meet his kitchen dirty and unkempt, leave it exactly as you met it when you leave."

@Cheztoi3Foods said:

"Pesin wey no well.. naso one of them turn me to cook every time i visit .. na friend o.. u say u are on ur way .. na to rush go market buy stuffs for u like pesin wey never chop for one year. Kitchen nko, dirty plates nd pots from 3 days ago.. obun okunrin."

@AkonteAlabraba1 said:

"He doesn't rate you at all. Because guy wey rate you go clean house before you come. Every where go dey shine and smell good. Run for your life."

Lady shares dirty kitchen of Benin big boy she visited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had showcased the dirty kitchen of a Benin man she visited that chased her out.

Uju revealed that though she was supposed to stay over for the weekend, she could not because of how dirty the whole environment was.

The lady stated that when the whole house is clean, she may return there:

"I'll come back when the cleaning lady returns. My mother dinor bring me to this world to be a cleaner to a badly raised man."

