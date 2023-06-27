Nollywood actress Angela Okorie was forced to share her views on being unlucky with a cheating spouse with all the recent news rocking the media

Nigerian Nollywood star Angela Okorie waded in on the various cheating scandals rocking the frontlines of blogs lately.

The movie queen revealed her plan of action in the event that her spouse cheated on her.

Angela Okorie addresses the rating of cheating in celebrity homes

Angela said she wouldn't take a simple "sorry" from her lover if he cheated.

According to the actress, a cheating partner may only be pardoned if he buys her the most modern G-Wagon or one of the brand-new mansions in Banana Island as a sign of repentance.

"Baby, don't cheat on me and come back home with an ordinary sorry," she noted.

"Just know that if you don't want me to break your leg. Listen, there are new houses built for sale in Banana Island, and there are G-wagons just made in 2023, so buy one; otherwise, buy a flight ticket and zoom off to any country of your choice. My people, Am I asking for too much?"

See her post below

Angel Okorie's post sparked reactions

Many who came across the actress' post agreed with her views and appreciated her thought process. See their comments below:

euge.ne7974:

"Legit queen over too much na wetin u ask for oooooh."

honesty_ezeji:

"Wahala be like buhari government."

mauricecoma:

"My dear na wrong movie ni u chosose for dis your quote ooo, because d guy didn't cheat on her, na d woman divorce am because she don tire to wait for d guy dream to manifest."

westsydenm231:

"Wat if nah you cheat?"

