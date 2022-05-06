A little girl known to be a picky eater stunned people as she lost control after seeing Nigerian jollof rice for the first time

The kid identified as Kira didn't hesitate as she used the cutlery in gulping the meal as fast as she could quite to the surprise of her Oyinbo dad

Kira's family had visited a friend's place for lunch when she was presented with the popular Nigerian delicacy

A little kid fell 'head over heels in love' with a popular Nigerian delicacy, jollof rice, after it was served to her during a visit to a family friend's place.

The kid identified as Kira, of Canadian descent, couldn't resist the meal despite seeing it for the first time.

The kid is known to be a picky eater.

A caption in the short video of Kira eating shared by @ms_asoebi on Instagram explains that the kid is a picky eater.

The caption also said that the kid asked her parents for more of the Nigerian jollof rice when they got home.

Sitting pretty on her dad's lap, the kid ate with both a cutlery and her bare hand while her dad watched speechlessly.

Perhaps the man was stunned by his daughter's love for the foreign meal.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@dahmiedimps said:

"My 4 year old must disgrace me at every party. Once she knows it’s a Nigerian party, there must be Jollof rice. Then she will, all of a sudden, be hungry and want to eat jollof rice. There was one day the caterer heard her and had to serve her before the party even start."

@chinelonkennor said:

"Here lies the winner of the jollof challenge... Up Naija. Thank you baby girl for breaking the tie. This settles the matta."

@kiingtohbz said:

"My daughter is always good to go with Jollof Rice. That’s one meal she can eat everyday."

@sweetlynurtured.kids said:

''There is something in a properly prepared Nigerian jollof❤️ The taste buds recognizes it and falls in love.''

@kanoel_fabrics said:

"I have not seen a kid that rejects jellof rice and Plantain. Including the pickiest of eaters. Unless the food no sweet."

Oyinbo lady shares photo of 'jollof rice' airline gave her during flight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had caused a stir as she shared a picture of the 'jollof rice' she was served during a flight.

Joeva said she was given the food a few weeks ago when she was on a flight to Ghana. The food looks like mashed potatoes, sauce, and vegetable soup.

The photo she shared showed "Tomato onion chicken, jollof rice" written on the foil covering the food.

In her subsequent tweet, she quoted another tweet that disclosed the same food was served by British Airways on a flight to Lagos.

