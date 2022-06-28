A Nigerian man introduced his American wife to a popular local delicacy and recorded her reaction

He made her drink garri with sugar and groundnuts for the first time, urging the woman not to embarrass him

As she took the first spoonful, the white lady squeezed her face and this gave netizens some hard laughs

A video of a white lady drinking Nigerian garri for the first time has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

Her Nigerian husband had urged her to give it a try for the first time and shared a video of how it went down on TikTok.

The white lady drank garri for the first time. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lingandlambfanpage

Seeing the look of uncertainty on his wife's face, the Nigerian urged her to drink garri so her body would add up.

Despite his egging her on, the American resisted. The Nigerian man then urged her to do it so as not to embarrass him.

As she took a spoonful, the lady squeezed her face like a kid who swallowed a bitter pill.

Social media reactions

Cruise said:

"Me wey dem dey beg me to minimize my garri intake, na e them dey beg dis one to jst taste one spoon haaa God abeg o."

Khalifa Riches said:

"The fear of garri is the beginning of knowledge garri don save lives pass hospitals oo."

Chimzurum Obasi said:

"You see this slow-mo she dey use drink garri,make she no try am fro better garri ooo. cus na two days she go use finish am."

user3153458220988 said:

" Welcome to the family sister, when u go strong for drink garri na u go di ask for some."

Triciaoffical said:

"Awooo this world no balance ooo she hasn’t taken gari before.gari is a breakfast and dinner for a woman and her children at my area."

