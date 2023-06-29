It was a joyous moment for a young lady as singer Zinoleesky surprised her by visiting her restaurant

The lady was starstruck as she tried to control her emotions while ushering him and his entourage in

The heartwarming moment stirred hilarious reactions as many netizens cautioned the young restauranteur

Singer Oniyide Abdul Azeez Adigun Oluwashina popularly known as Zinoleesky left a lady stunned as he visited her restaurant.

The 27-year-old rocked a black jalabiya with a face cap and was all smiles as he embraced the restauranteur.

The lady was overjoyed to see the singer. Photo Credit: @king_mitchy

In a video seen on TikTok, the lady could not contain her joy as she blushed hard while ushering the singer and his group in.

She felt on top of the world and would get another hug from Zinoleesky as he finally got into her restaurant. The lovely video generated mixed reactions on social media.

Zinoleesky's restaurant visit caused an uproar online

oderaebuka said:

"I don't no if any order person,the listen to this music with me,him say today na him turn to fire this girl after eating."

Marvy Boy said:

"Abeg no geh Belle for him ooo naaa Davido own we dey settle since."

First Daughter said:

"I love the background song.

"She's not my girl, it's just my turn.

"Ride on bruhhh."

Khappyflash said:

"Make I no go hear say u too get belle ohhh. We never settle OBO matter for here."

Omo oba said:

"Person wey get this babe make him no say otilor brother hustle oo."

NATALEE.007 said:

"Zino already said it,not my girl but it's just my turn."

kachilistic said:

"I no wan hear tomorrow now say u get belle for zino na davido own we settle since morning abeg Oo."

Zinoleesky freestyles with 2 brothers on the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Zinoleesky had freestyled with two brothers on the street.

A video, that had gone viral on social media, showed the singer in his jeep and the two brothers running beside him as they tried to get his attention.

The music star then focused on the boys and listened to their music. At a point, he also directed the person driving to play another beat that they could freestyle to as he joined them in singing.

