A beautiful Nigerian stirred massive reactions online when she gave a tour of N250m house in Lekki

The lady said that everything about the four-bedroom apartment is perfect and there was nothing she hated about the house

The homeowner showed off the bathtub in her room and the big balcony attached to the space for relaxation

A popular Nigerian content creator, Wales Morgan, was surprised when he approached a lady in Lagos to ask her how much she pays for rent in the state.

The lady told him she is a landlady who owns a N250m apartment in the state. He took him to the house to give him a tour.

Everything about the 4-bedroom apartment in Lekki speaks luxury. The chandelier and other accessories that make the interior decor look very expensive.

The lady said she is into construction and interior decor to reveal her source of wealth. The lady boosted that she had both solar energy and generator to ensure constant electricity. Her master bedroom has a bathtub and a luxurious balcony.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Queen dkd said:

"250millon nd house be looking 2017."

EMMY SOFT said:

"250M for this small house make I die."

SUSU_BABŸ said:

"Out of everything na the curtains vex me pass…"

Ajao Saheed Cdorf said:

"250 m is too much for this house the house is dope though patapata 70m."

Bad_Captain05 said:

"Everything is perfect except the curtain."

female king said:

"The funniest part for this comment section nah person May nor get land dey drop hate comments pass."

Chiomapc said:

"Very beautiful is not easy to own a house more keys."

princedrsamueloluomo said:

"Let we the poor breath,Don't suffocate us pls..."

@Nora blink13 said:

"Abeg where wuna dey see this money."

Roland said:

"I will never be poor."

Source: Legit.ng