Two women who stole bundles of wrappers at a shop were caught in a CCTV footage which has gone viral

In the video, one of the women took several bundles of wrappers and stuffed them in between her legs

Social media users are calling for the women to be traced and arrested, and possibly jailed for the act, which has been condemned

A shocking CCTV footage shows how two women stole several bundles of wrappers when they went shopping.

The video shared on Twitter by @Instablog9ja has sparked outrage, given the number of wrappers the women pilfered.

The woman allegedly pilfered some clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@trustedblog.

Source: TikTok

Women allegedly steal wrappers from a store

In the video, the first woman walked close to the counter and lifted the first bundle of wrappers and stuffed it in between her legs.

To conceal it, she pulled her long dress over it, thereby making it impossible for anyone to see that something was underneath her dress.

The second woman appeared in the footage, and she sat on a chair as if she was negotiating the price of an item.

The other woman handed her another bundle of wrappers which she also stuffed in between her legs and covered with her long gown.

The shocking video has sparked reactions among Twitter users, with many calling for their arrest.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@mosky101 said:

"These are business killers, they should be jailed forever."

@OLOWOGBENDU_SNR commented:

"E be like say these ones wan go open their own clothes line with stolen goods."

@MrMod_1 said:

"Wawu, these ones are born to thief. Bundle bundle dem dey carry."

@SanG28555381 said:

"You can never suspect them."

@lillake_wg said:

"These people are everywhere. Not up to a week ago, about 6 women stole my mum’s friend's goods in Eko market."

Source: Legit.ng