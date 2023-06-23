A man who wanted to divorce his wife was told by a court that they were never legally married

He accused her of being violent and unfaithful, while she accused him of being irresponsible and abusive

The court awarded custody of their four children to the wife and ordered the husband to pay for their upkeep

A man who wanted to end his 22-year marriage has been told by a court that he was never legally married to his wife.

Abayomi Oreyemi had asked a Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his union with Basirat Oreyemi, accusing her of being violent and unfaithful, Daily Nigerian reports.

Man said he wants divorce but court said there was no marriage. Photo images: Gettysburg images Source: Gettysburg images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wife's boyfriend

He said that his wife had a lover named Baba Aliya, who often dropped her at his house and even beat him up when he confronted them.

He also said that his wife arrested him with the police for no reason and did not respect him or his family.

Basirat Oreyemi, however, denied the allegations and said that her husband was the one who was irresponsible and abusive.

No bride price

She said that he did not pay her bride price, did not attend her parents’ funeral, did not support her during childbirth and did not contribute to their children’s education.

She said that he also broke into her bedroom when she was away and damaged her door. She showed the court the evidence of the broken door.

The court’s president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, ruled that there was no marriage to be dissolved between the couple, because they did not follow the customary rites of marriage.

She said that for a marriage to be valid, there must be payment of bride price, formal handover of the bride and presentation of gifts. She said that none of these were done in their case.

She awarded custody of their four children to Basirat Oreyemi and ordered Abayomi Oreyemi to pay N25,000 monthly for their upkeep. She also restrained him from threatening, harassing or interfering with her private life.

Despite plea from his mother to forgive and forget, Nigerian man files for divorce 2 days after wedding.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a two-day-old marriage hit the rocks after the newly wedded husband filed for divorce, citing his wife's bad behaviour towards his mum.

A Nigerian zoologist, Abdullah A Abdullah, who shared the story, said it is a real-life situation and sought advice from netizens.

Abdullah narrated that the man's anger stems from an incident at their wedding reception that led to his mother and wife slapping each other.

Source: Legit.ng