In a world where automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping the labor market, employers are looking for workers who can demonstrate creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills.

One way to showcase these abilities is by having a hobby which is something you are passionate about and that challenges you to learn new things.

A hubby is more than just a fun activity that you do in your spare time.

Employers are now considering hobbies as integral part of CV. Photo credit: Gettysburg images Source: Gettysburg images

Source: Getty Images

According to a recent survey by LinkedIn, 46% of hiring managers said that they consider hobbies and interests when evaluating candidates, and 41% said that they have hired someone based on their hobby.

Legit.ng listed 6 ways that you can showcase your hobby on your CV to impress employers:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Choose relevant hobbies and interests

Not all hobbies and interests are suitable for your CV. You should only include those that are relevant to the job you are applying for, or that demonstrate your skills, values, motivations, or personality traits.

For example, if you are applying for a creative role, you might want to mention your hobbies related to art, design, or music.

If you are applying for a leadership role, you might want to mention your involvement in sports, clubs, or community activities.

2. Provide details and examples

Don’t just list your hobbies and interests on your CV without explaining what they are or why you enjoy them.

Provide some details and examples that show how you pursue your passions, what you have learned from them, or how they have benefited you.

For example, instead of writing “reading”, you could write “reading historical fiction novels and biographies of influential leaders”. Instead of writing “travelling”, you could write “travelling to different countries and learning about their cultures and languages”.

3. Highlight your achievements and awards

If you have any achievements or awards related to your hobbies and interests, don’t be shy to mention them on your CV.

They can showcase your talents, skills, and dedication, and make you stand out from other candidates.

For example, if you have won a chess tournament, a photography contest, or a writing competition, you could mention that on your CV along with the details of the event and the prize.

4. Use keywords and action verbs

When writing about your hobbies and interests on your CV, use keywords and action verbs that match the job description and the company culture. Keywords are words or phrases that employers use to describe their ideal candidate or their values.

Action verbs are words that describe what you do or have done in an active and dynamic way.

For example, if the job description mentions creativity, innovation, or teamwork, you could use keywords like “designing”, “creating”, “collaborating”, or “participating” when describing your hobbies and interests.

5. Be honest and authentic

Don’t lie or exaggerate about your hobbies and interests on your CV. Employers can easily spot inconsistencies or discrepancies between your CV and your interview performance.

Be honest and authentic about what you enjoy doing in your spare time, and don’t include anything that you are not comfortable talking about or demonstrating in an interview. Remember that your hobbies and interests are meant to complement your professional qualifications, not replace them.

6. Keep it concise and professional

Finally, keep your hobbies and interests section concise and professional on your CV.

Don’t write too much or too little about them, and don’t use slang or informal language. Use proper grammar, spelling, and punctuation, and avoid any controversial or offensive topics that might alienate the employer.

Man displays perfect CV format that turned him to 'hot cake'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that man has gone viral on social media after showing off a new Curriculum Vitae (CV) style that worked for him.

According to the young man, he had been submitting several resumes to different companies with no response.

Surprisingly, he began to get several offers after changing his CV to a particular format which he displayed on TikTok. The new style was very clean, neat and organised and some netizens claimed they were familiar with the format.

Source: Legit.ng