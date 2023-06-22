As the price of petroleum motor spirit rises to high heavens, a TikTok video shows a generator being run with cooking gas

The video is generating a lot of interest and reactions as many Nigerians are looking for an alternative to replace PMS

Some people said they have since converted their generator to use cooking gas, saying it works perfectly

As the price of PMS soars to high heavens, some Nigerians are looking for alternative sources of energy to power their generators.

A video posted on TikTok by Orilomo shows a generator perfectly running with cooking gas.

The man said the cooking gas runs generators perfectly. Photo credit: TikTok/@user9320054550619.

At the moment, PMS is sold at above N500 per litre in many Nigerian cities after the Federal Government removed the subsidy on petrol.

Cooking gas can run gen very well, technicians say

Due to the high fuel cost, some technicians started posting videos showing people generators that they converted to run-on cooking gas.

In the TikTok video, Orilomo showed one of the generators which had already been converted. A gas cylinder is placed on the generator.

Legit.ng reached out to Orilomo for a brief chat, and he said the generator works very well.

His words:

"The gas carburettor works perfectly. 3kg of gas can be used for 12 hours. It works perfectly."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users as man uses cooking gas to run generator

Some people who saw Orilomo's video took to the comment section to have a say. Some of them said they had done their own conversion and now uses gas to run their generator.

Others raised safety concerns. But Orilomo advised that those using cooking gas for the generator should give maximum space between the generator and the cylinder.

@CROSS CITY CONSULT said:

"I thought it wouldn’t make noise ooo."

@grace empire said:

"It works so perfectly. I did mine."

@Shafson Almaskawee said:

"The generator should be far away from the gas cylinder."

@2cleanautos said:

"How can you put d gas on top of the generator? It is very dangerous. Consider safety first."

Video shows generator running on cooking gas

Source: Legit.ng