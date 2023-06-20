A Nigerian lady has said goodbye to 'NEPA' as she has spent a princely sum to install solar power in her house

A Nigerian lady has abandoned 'NEPA' and installed her own power supply using solar energy.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the lady named Lilian said she spent over N6 million to instal the solar panels.

Lilian said it cost her N6 million to install the solar power. Photo credit: Twitter/@HouseOfAmbers.

Lilian said the solar power she installed provides her with electricity for 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Lilian said installing solar power is the best decision she has made so far this year.

She wrote on Twitter:

"Best decision I made this year is generating my own power, 24/7 light. I am now my own Nepa."

Watch Lilian's video below:

Reactions as lady spends N6 million to install solar power in her house

@XBrianDennis said:

"Na lithium battery she dey use. 2 of that is equal to 8 of the normal wet cell we dey use."

@hockemania commented:

"What’s the total cost of this?."

"You're using Lithium-ion battery. You get money. Dey try tag your installer if he's here, make him go get other clients too. Thanks."

@Levelsneh said:

"Explain how it works please am seeing a charge controller and a power unit BOX. Is there any solar panel and battery plus what the KVA."

@pamela66766 said:

"I no understand na Abuja stadium you dey power."

@unknownthedj_ said:

"The cost of those batteries presently is 2.3m each .. Una get money for this app o."

Source: Legit.ng