Global site navigation

Local editions

"It Gives Me 24 Hours Electricity": Lady Spends N6 Million To Install Solar in Her House, Stops Using NEPA
People

"It Gives Me 24 Hours Electricity": Lady Spends N6 Million To Install Solar in Her House, Stops Using NEPA

by  Israel Usulor
  • A Nigerian lady has said goodbye to 'NEPA' as she has spent a princely sum to install solar power in her house
  • In a video she posted on Twitter, the lady, identified as Lilian, said it cost her over N6 million to complete the installation
  • Lilian said on Twitter that the solar panels are able to give her electricity 24 hours a day and seven days a week

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A Nigerian lady has abandoned 'NEPA' and installed her own power supply using solar energy.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the lady named Lilian said she spent over N6 million to instal the solar panels.

Photos of Lilian, a Nigerian lady who installed solar power in her house.
Lilian said it cost her N6 million to install the solar power. Photo credit: Twitter/@HouseOfAmbers.
Source: Twitter

Lilian said the solar power she installed provides her with electricity for 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Read also

"Make it wider": Creative Nigerian man builds tall firewood stove, uses it to boil water under 5 minutes

Lilian said installing solar power is the best decision she has made so far this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wrote on Twitter:

"Best decision I made this year is generating my own power, 24/7 light. I am now my own Nepa."

Watch Lilian's video below:

Reactions as lady spends N6 million to install solar power in her house

@XBrianDennis said:

"Na lithium battery she dey use. 2 of that is equal to 8 of the normal wet cell we dey use."

@hockemania commented:

"What’s the total cost of this?."

"You're using Lithium-ion battery. You get money. Dey try tag your installer if he's here, make him go get other clients too. Thanks."

@Levelsneh said:

"Explain how it works please am seeing a charge controller and a power unit BOX. Is there any solar panel and battery plus what the KVA."

Read also

"No need for NEPA": Man installs solar with 4 batteries, generates electricity, says it carries cooker, fridge

@pamela66766 said:

"I no understand na Abuja stadium you dey power."

@unknownthedj_ said:

"The cost of those batteries presently is 2.3m each .. Una get money for this app o."

Video shows generator powered by cooking gas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man converted a fuel generator and made it to use cooking gas.

The man who is a generator mechanic said 12.5kg of gas could serve for two weeks.

A lot of people wanted to know how safe it could be, and the man said it is safe and cost-effective.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel