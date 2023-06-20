A beautiful Nigerian lady who hawks soft drinks along the road has vowed never to give up until she makes it

The TikTok lady named Ginikachi has said she will keep pushing no matter the stress she faces in her daily business

Many people who saw her video on TikTok took to her comment section to appreciate her and ask her to keep hustling

A TikTok lady who sells soft drinks along the road has vowed not to give up on her hustle.

The TikToker, Ginikachi posted a video showing her chilled soft drinks at a place that looked like a roadside motor park.

Ginikachi said she wouldn't give up on her hustle. Photo credit: TikTok/@ginikachi26.

Source: TikTok

Ginikachi said giving up was not an option as Igbos are not known to give up when hustling.

She maintained that no matter the stress she was facing, she would continue to hustle hard in her business.

Video shows beautiful lady who sells soft drinks

Dressed simply with a trouser and a top for the hustle, Ginikachi stood beside her bowl, loaded with bottles of soft drinks.

She captioned the video:

"I'm proud to be Igbo. We never give up. Despite the stress and the challenges, we keep pushing."

Watch Ginikachi's video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady vows not to give up on hustling

The video posted by Ginikachi resonated with many people. Some of them went to the comment section of the video to appreciate the dedication she applied to her business.

@user203843711103 said:

"I love your post."

@user9745528228633 said:

"Beautiful. I got your back sister. Never you give up. Giving up is forbidden in Igbo land."

@771957p commented:

"I love your energy."

@Don Maxwell said:

"Jehovah is your strength."

@Gracecharlie5566 said:

"Nothing is bigger than God."

@ik said:

"God bless your hustle."

@ujunwokediuko6 said:

"You are blessed."

@idiokay2 said:

"That's my sister."

@solexsolo said:

"You look beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng