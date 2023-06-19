A young Nigerian man was happy after he was able to pull out a water tanker with his Range Rover

Seconds into the attempt, the tanker's tyres overcame the sliding mud holding it as the vehicle came out of a puddle

Nigerians who watched the video argued over the horsepower of the Range Rover, as some said it was overworked

A young man captured the moment he used his SUV to tow a big water tanker out of the mud.

As the man with the TikTok handle @nurudeen3007 tried to pull the vehicle out, the tanker's back tyres screeched, trying to claw out of the mud holding it back.

Some people said that Range Rover's gear is strong. Photo source: @nurudeen3007

Range Rover towed tanker

A man behind the camera screamed, wondering if the car had enough gripping power to tow the big tanker.

Seconds into the clip shared on TikTok, the tanker was out of the puddle with help from the Range Rover.

The man said he was glad he could be of help.

Mixed reactions trail video of Range Rover pulling tanker

Some people who watched the video said the man had better be getting ready to fix the car because he overworked its engine. Others said the car was capable because of its auxiliary gear.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alex said:

"Rangrover is a towing van now if u don't know."

MAYOJANIA said:

"The truck also is in reverse driving and adding torque . its not only the range torque."

jlord said:

"No be portable Range Rover be these."

kazeemsalako said:

"New transmission soon."

SoulTravelszn said:

"Is this not sapele road I no go front I no go back."

Dave Auto's said:

"Money na your mate."

VINTAGE said:

"That’s what you call horsepower."

A.Adekunle said:

"Of course now,Range has the most powerful uxiliary gear."

omodano said:

"You no fear your engine? By the way, how long did it take you to pull the tanker out?"

FEMTOUS02 said:

"The truck’s gear was also on reverse, so that made it easy for the Range Rover to pull it out."

enitan said:

"That's work of torque...range had it,no doubt."

gratefulspecie said:

"E fit be mechanic wey dey return client's car. Rightful owner no go take this kind risk for 9ja."

