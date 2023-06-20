The Nigerian lady who claimed she received N330,000 from the NYSC has posted an update

The TikToker, Debby Aloma, a few days ago claimed the money was deposited in her account instead of the usual N33k 'alawi'

In a new video, the corps member told the public that her body cream alone is N250k, saying she wasn't lying about the N330k

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who claimed she got an alert of N330,000 as her monthly allowance has stirred further reactions.

In a new video on TikTok, Debby Aloma sounded rich and told people that her body cream alone is N250k.

Debby Aloma said she bought her body cream for N250k. Photo credit: TikTok/@userdebbyaloma.

Debby was responding to some of her followers who did not believe she got the lump sum from the NYSC.

NYSC member who claimed she got N330k allowance

Debby stirred reactions among Nigerians when she made the revelation some days back that she was overpaid.

When she made the claim, people asked her to refund the money as she said she did not know what to do.

In the new video she posted, she said she bought her cream N250k, telling people that the N330k was nothing for her.

It is not clear if she has returned the money to the NYSC, but people have accused her of lying and deception.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady saying she bought body cream for N250k

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions to the lady's post.

@Kc said:

"Lost Generation. You earn 33k and use a 250k soap. U should be in jail. Exactly what's wrong with Nigeria."

@phareziamwest said:

"What do you do for a living that you are buying 250k cream."

@Iphycollectionz commented:

"Will you keep quiet."

@uniquehairplanet said:

"I'm even more confused now."

@user5499353808583 said:

"That's the cream I'm using 5k."

@LV BRIGHT said:

"I don't know if anyone is confused like me here. You receive 330k instead of 33k what is the connection with what you bought, your cream and co?"

Source: Legit.ng