A young boy joined the viral bottle flip challenge, but the way he did his own quickly set him apart as a star

In a TikTok video posted on May 1, the boy had a chewing stick in his mouth and three empty bottles in his hands

He perfectly threw up the bottles, and he was able to make two of them land on the chewing sick in his mouth

A creative young boy has joined the viral bottle flip challenge, but he did his own with a chewing stick.

An 11 seconds TikTok video posted on May 1 by @adibayofred256 shows the boy displaying his creativity with three bottles.

The boy used a chewing stick to catch the bottle. Photo credit: TikTok/@adibayofred256.

Source: TikTok

While others used tables and one plastic bottle while taking part in the viral flip challenge, the boy used three breakable bottles and a chewing stick.

Boy goes viral after using chewing stick for bottle flip challenge

There was no table before him, and he played the game alone outside in an open place.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While he chewed the stick, he juggled with the three brown bottles and played with them nicely.

He threw one up high in the air, and it landed on the chewing stick in his mouth. He did that again for the second and was successful.

His third attempt did not yield the same success because the bottle fell to the ground.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@chizzy Mercy said:

"Wow! This is so amazing buh say the. Truth shey you add am juju?"

@judeking792 said:

"Amazing."

@chivicakareal

"Na everything una the put juju nawa oh."

@adeson said:

"Small thing like this una go put juju."

@ekeminiben225 commented:

"Sometimes I ask myself what is my talent."

@Idowu Olawale said:

"No bi juju be dat."

@brethonsteven commented:

"E reach your turn you add juju wahala."

@user3544257805748

"The one that fell made me to believe the rest."

@De Prince said:

"Where can I find this boy?"

@saint liceto commented:

"This small thing wey mates de use play e reach your turn you go carry juju join am."

Boy goes viral after playing bottle flip challenge

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little boy played the bottle flip challenge alone, and his delivery was epic.

He focused and threw the bottle up, and watched it land perfectly the way he wanted.

His performance stunned many people who quickly became his fans on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng