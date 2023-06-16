A video of a little girl plaiting the hair of an adult at a salon has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the girl made braids as the lady calmly sat down on a chair

The girl, whose face showed seriousness, impressed many people on social media

A captivating video of a young and talented girl creating a hairstyle for an adult woman at a salon has become a sensation on TikTok.

In the video, the girl skillfully weaved braids with her nimble fingers as the woman patiently sat down on a comfortable chair.

Little girl braids hair. Photo credit: @nanfukaji Source: TikTok

The young girl, whose serious expression revealed that it was challenging work, amazed many people with her remarkable ability.

Many social media users who watched the video said it was a typical example of "catch them young" and praised her mother.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than 100 comments on TikTok.

Find the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nyakatochristine reacted:

"Keep her for my son those the daughter in laws we need for our sons blesssing my daughter."

@KemyAngel said:

"This is wat parents should do. God bless u baby."

@user8813368493476cissy wrote:

"Lemie start following you."

@joyjolly also commented:

"Thanks for being a good mom, I deed you deserve to be a mother."

@usert715490466713:

"Yah catch them young ,wooow young talent keep it up girl."

@Vegaofficial:

"Love her seriousness eda."

